Candidates running for open seats on the Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees will have an opportunity to chat with the public Thursday.
Tap Tap Art Studio will host a school board candidate meet and greet event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 103 Mountain Lion Road in Harker Heights.
With the Killeen ISD school board election on Saturday fast approaching, candidates are making their last appeal for votes.
Two longtime incumbent school board members, Corbett Lawler and Shelley Wells, are not running for election again leaving the door open for at least two newcomers to the Killeen school board.
Brenda Adams, of Killeen, is running against Gerald Dreher, of Harker Heights, for Wells’ Place 1 seat she’s held since 2007. Adams is a retired educator and former principal and Dreher is an orthopedic surgeon.
Incumbent KISD board Vice President Susan Jones, of Belton, is running against David Jones, of Harker Heights, for her Place 2 seat. Susan Jones is a mortgage loan officer manager and former Bell County Appraisal District board member, and David Jones is the pastor of Pioneers Crisis Ministries. Susan Jones was first elected to the KISD Board of Trustees in May 2011 and is serving her fourth term.
Lenna Barr, of Killeen, is up against Oliver Mintz, also of Killeen, for Lawler’s Place 3 seat he’s held since 2011.
Barr listed her occupation as “operations” on her school board filing application. According to her LinkedIn account, Barr is currently the vice president of Administration and Finance at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. Mintz, according to his candidate application, is listed as an attorney and consultant.
The three KISD board members elected on May 7 will join the remaining four board members to oversee the working conditions of more than 6,000 employees, an unprecedented teacher shortage, the education of more than 44,000 students, the pandemic learning loss recovery, the next bond election and many other issues affecting students and teachers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.