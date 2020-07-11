A Killeen man was sentenced by a Bell County judge earlier this week for an armed robbery that happened just over five years ago in Harker Heights, when the man was a teenager.
After hearing arguments and testimony from the defendant, the judge revoked an earlier deferred adjudication probation and sentenced Stephon Lamon Guevara, 22, to eight years in prison for a 2015 aggravated robbery that occurred when Guevara was 17 years old.
Guevara pleaded guilty to the aggravated robbery charge, a first-degree felony, during a previous hearing in May of last year.
The sentencing hearing took place remotely in the 264th Judicial District Court on Thursday and lasted about an hour.
Also during the Thursday hearing, Guevara pleaded guilty to two offenses that took place last year: credit or debit card abuse, a state jail felony, and bail jumping or failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
Judge Paul LePak found Guevara guilty of both of those charges and assessed punishment at two years in prison on the credit or debit card abuse charge and three years in prison on the failure to appear charge.
All three sentences will run concurrently.
Defense attorney Zachary Boyd represented Guevara on the two felony cases from 2019 and Mike Magana represented him on the aggravated robbery case.
Guevara was being held in Bell County Jail on Friday.
Guevara told the court that he has changed and asked to be given another chance at deferred probation.
“Do you understand just how much trouble you’re in?” asked Boyd.
“I know I can’t keep running from my situation forever,” Guevara said. “I’ll do what I have to do. I just had a daughter who was born in February ... I’m trying to turn things around for her.”
Magana reminded the court that the mother of that child, and her mother, have testified for Guevara at previous hearings.
In his closing arguments, Boyd spoke about the importance of showing mercy.
“He’s a 22-year-old man who had it rough growing up,” he said. “Young men in his situation are redeemable. We don’t have to put them in prison, to put them in a position to learn more bad habits. We need as much love and mercy as we can.”
After both of Guevara’s defense attorneys argued for the court to show mercy, the state’s prosecutor reiterated Guevara’s past offenses and said that he had been given other chances by two deferred adjudication probations.
In October of 2017, Guevara was placed on eight years of deferred adjudication probation for the Heights hold-up, but the state filed a motion to adjudicate just over a year later after several violations of the conditions.
“In November of 2018, instead of sending (him) to prison, the court extended the probation for two years and sent (him) to an intermediate sanction facility, which he didn’t complete,” said Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan.
“The theme of this case is giving chances,” she said in her closing argument. “The state argues for deferred in many cases; we look for people who can be rehabilitated. He chose to use drugs, steal, possess weapons and commit acts of violence against others. He’s been given chances to change, now it’s time to give society a chance.”
She asked that Guevara be sentenced to 15 years in prison.
2015 robbery
Heights police arrested Guevara, who was then 17 years old, and another male after they tried to rob a man at gunpoint in the 1700 block of Pontotoc Trace on June 11, 2015, according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim told police that “a number of men tried to rob him at gunpoint and had a gun and fired shots.” Police observed a bullet hole in the interior driver’s seat of the victim’s vehicle.
He said he was “jumped,” and the men attempted to take his car and took his money, watch, a gun and marijuana. Police said they saw marks and abrasions on the victim from being punched and struck with the gun. The men ran from the scene but police later searched and located a juvenile and Guevara in the vicinity.
Foster case
Also sentenced on Thursday, in an unrelated charge, was a woman who now lives in another state and was given probation for injuring a child in 2017.
Brittany Marie Foster, 22, was sentenced to five years of probation after the judge revoked the woman’s deferred adjudication probation for several violations.
Foster was 18 years old when she is accused of sexually assaulting a boy who was then 13 years old. She was arrested on June 18, 2017, by Killeen police officers after a man reported to police that the boy had told him about the sexual intercourse that had occurred on Jan. 26, 2017, according to the arrest affidavit.
Foster was initially charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony. She pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced on Jan. 9, 2018, to five years of deferred adjudication probation.
On Jan. 27, the state filed its motion to revoke probation after they said Foster violated three conditions of her probation, including injuring to a member of her household on July 4, 2019, in Missouri, by “hitting and choking” the person.
The state also alleged that Foster has not completed any of her 400 community service hours and has not obtained psychological screening and counseling, according to the state’s motion to adjudicate.
Gauntt explained the change in scenario to Foster.
“Before, it was a deferred adjudication probation, which means I withheld a finding of guilt; but now you have been found guilty,” he said. He warned her that she would be facing a prison term if she appeared before him again with another violation.
