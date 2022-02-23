Due to an election law in the Killeen City Charter, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said Wednesday he plans to step down from his role as mayor at least 40 days prior the May 7 city election, in which he is running for a City Council seat.
During the 40 days that Segarra is off the mayoral seat, he said Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King, who is also the councilwoman for Killeen’s District 2, will take over as mayor in the meantime.
Nash-King is also running for mayor in the May 7 election, along with Patsy Bracey, Holly Teel and James Everard.
Complicating matters, Nash-King would also have to step down at least 40 days before the May 7 election — if she is still the District 2 councilwoman at that time — since she, too, is running for a “different office,” as per the Killeen City Charter.
“If any member of the City Council holding office desires to run for a different office than that which the member holds, at the next election, the member must resign and vacate their present office at least forty (40) days prior to such election and his resignation shall be effective on the date of such resignation. For the purposes of this provision there shall be only two offices: the office of the mayor and the office of the councilmember,” according to the charter.
However, Segarra said Wednesday he would likely step down before Nash-King would have to, which would allow Nash-King to be able to swear in as the new mayor given that she is the current mayor pro tem, a position that fills as mayor when the mayor is not available.
If Nash-King is sworn in as mayor, she would be the first female African-American mayor of Killeen.
“I will probably step down before Ms. Nash-King and she will take the seat for the next 40 days,” Segarra said, “She will basically fill out the last 40 days of my term.”
When reached by phone Wednesday, Nash-King said she plans to “follow the charter and the law,” and would also step down if required.
She said it would be Segarra’s decision to step down before she does.
Since Nash-King is also running for Killeen mayor, Segarra said that he is not trying to give anyone an unfair advantage, and Nash-King would have to step down shortly after May 7 if she does lose the election.
Segarra said he does not know the reason behind the charter’s rule for him or Nash-King having to step down from their seats, but due to the rules within the city charter, he will have to vacate his seat.
Segarra has served as the city’s mayor for three consecutive terms and is ineligible to seek another consecutive term, according to the city charter.
He is, however, allowed to seek a council seat. Before being elected mayor in 2016, Segarra served as as city council member from District 2 for three consecutive terms, from 2012 to 2016.
Prior to the 2016 mayoral election, both Segarra and Elizabeth Blackstone stepped down from the City Council in late March to run for the mayor’s post.
Joining Segarra in running for three at-large council seats are incumbents Mellisa Brown, Rick Williams and Ken Wilkerson, who said multiple times in recent weeks he would not seek reelection. The three incumbents are all first-time council members, elected in 2020 after the the coronavirus pandemic pushed the city election date that year from May to November.
Two other candidates — Ramon Alvarez and Leo J. Gukeisen — are also running for Killeen at-large seats. Both have run for Killeen City Council before.
The at-large seats are two-year terms, and the top three vote-getters will win; there will be no runoff.
