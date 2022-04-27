A lawsuit filed by Patsy Bracey, a Killeen mayoral candidate and the city’s former senior advisory board chairwoman, was dismissed last week due to “Lack of Subject Matter Jurisdiction,” court records show.
Bracey filed the $20,000 lawsuit in March against Debbie Bundy after Bundy brought up multiple complaints, including one complaint filed with the city, alleging Bracey was abusing and mistreating senior citizens who go to the Killeen Senior Center.
Bracey took her case with Bundy to small claims court with Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke presiding.
Bundy’s lawyer filed a motion to dismiss the case for “Lack of Subject Matter Jurisdiction,” which Cooke agreed with on April 18.
“After due consideration of the pleadings, the Motion, the Response, the arguments of counsel and the evidence submitted at the hearing, the Court is of the opinion that such Motion should be SUSTAINED,” according to Cooke’s order to dismiss the lawsuit.
“Subject-matter jurisdiction is the requirement that a given court have power to hear the specific kind of claim that is brought to that court,” according to the Cornell Law School website.
Cooke’s dismissal order does not explain why the case was out of his jurisdiction.
However, according to Texas Government Code, a “justice court does not have jurisdiction of ... a suit to recover damages for slander or defamation of character.”
In the lawsuit, Bracey accused Bundy of defamation of character and trying to sabotage her mayoral campaign.
“I don’t think Ms. Bracey expected me to fight back,” Bundy said in March. “She ain’t gonna push me in the corner no more.”
Bracey could not be reached for comment, and it’s unclear if she has or intends to file the lawsuit in a different court.
“She said that she’ll take it to federal court but my lawyer told her that it was still out of jurisdiction,” Bundy said.
Earlier this year, Bundy came to the Herald offices to present the two complaints that she filed against Bracey along with a petition of over 100 signatures that were asking for Bracey to resign as the senior advisory board chairwoman.
The first complaint was going to be presented to the City Council in 2019, but Bundy claims that Executive Director of Park Services Joe Brown asked for her to allow him to handle it. However, Bundy said that the 2019 complaint remained unresolved.
The second and most recent complaint was filed in January and included a screenshot of a text message from a phone number belonging to Bracey to Killeen City Councilwoman Mellisa Brown asking for Bundy to not be appointed due to her being a “danger,” according to the text message.
Bracey has repeatedly denied all of Bundy’s claimes, and said she never sent the text message to Mellisa Brown.
“My phone went missing for about a 24-hour period and they called me to tell me that they found my phone in the bathroom” of a city facility, Bracey said in January. She also added she doesn’t know who sent the message or why.
The City Council, following an investigation by council members, eventually opted to remove Bracey as senior advisor chair in March.
