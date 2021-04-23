The Killeen Branch NAACP will be hosting a virtual candidates forum at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The forum will be livestreamed on the Killeen Branch NAACP Facebook page.
Candidates on the ballot for Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees, Killeen City Council and Harker Heights City Council have been invited to attend, according to a news release from the NAACP.
“We are encouraging voters to know before you vote and hear what each candidate’s plans are, if elected,” the release said.
Those wanting to ask questions can do so by emailing them to naacpkilleentx@yahoo.com.
For more information, contact Taneika Driver-Moultrie, the president of the Killeen NAACP 254-338-1562.
Early voting began last week in the May 1 election.
