Local residents will be able to register to vote at a restaurant in Killeen on Saturday.
From noon to 3 p.m., residents can go to Bobby B’s Soul Food Kitchen & More, 3601 Zephyr Road, to register to vote, according to a flyer from the Killeen branch NAACP.
Some prizes are up for grabs during the event.
The first five people to register will get a Chick-fil-A gift card, and those that register will be inserted into a giveaway for a $10 H-E-B gift card, according to the flyer.
