The Killeen branch of the NAACP is scheduled to host a forum Monday for candidates seeking office in Killeen and Harker Heights.
The event, open to the public, is set for 5:30 p.m. at Douse Community Center, 1002 Jefferies Ave., in Killeen.
Candidates in the in the May 6 city and school board elections are:
Killeen City Council
District 1
Jessica Gonzalez (incumbent)
Gabriel Montalvo
District 2
Riakos Adams (incumbent)
Joseph Solomon
District 3
Nina Cobb (incumbent)
Patsy Bracey
Killeen ISD
Place 4
Marvin Rainwater (incumbent)
Hank Perry
Harker Heights City Council
Mayor
Michael Blomquist
Vitalis Dubininkas
Jackeline Soriano Fountain
David M. Jones
Marva Solomon
Place 2
Shane Hodyniak
Hal Schiffman
Stacey L. Wilson
Place 4
Mike Aycock
Lynda Nash (incumbent)
Adonias Frias
