Election 2023

The Killeen branch of the NAACP is scheduled to host a forum Monday for candidates seeking office in Killeen and Harker Heights.

The event, open to the public, is set for 5:30 p.m. at Douse Community Center, 1002 Jefferies Ave., in Killeen.

Candidates in the in the May 6 city and school board elections are:

Killeen City Council

District 1

Jessica Gonzalez (incumbent)

Gabriel Montalvo

District 2

Riakos Adams (incumbent)

Joseph Solomon

District 3

Nina Cobb (incumbent)

Patsy Bracey

Killeen ISD

Place 4

Marvin Rainwater (incumbent)

Hank Perry

Harker Heights City Council

Mayor

Michael Blomquist

Vitalis Dubininkas

Jackeline Soriano Fountain

David M. Jones

Marva Solomon

Place 2

Shane Hodyniak

Hal Schiffman

Stacey L. Wilson

Place 4

Mike Aycock

Lynda Nash (incumbent)

Adonias Frias

