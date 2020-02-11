The Killeen Police Employee Association on Tuesday announced its endorsement of the current Bell County sheriff in the upcoming primary election instead of the hometown challenger, a Killeen police detective and member of KPEA, also known as Fraternal Order of Police’s local lodge No. 32.
However, KPD Detective Fred Harris, the only Republican challenger to incumbent Sheriff Eddy Lange in the Bell County sheriff’s race, alleges that the vote was in violation of the organization’s constitution and not reflective of members of the fraternal lodges that encompass both Killeen and Temple police officers.
The KPEA in the last election also endorsed Lange, who is seeking his third term.
Harris, who has been with KPD since 2002, told the Herald on Tuesday that, in contrast with prior years, members did not get a chance to vote on which candidate they preferred.
“It was not sent out to the members for their votes … the board decided to make that decision on their own,” he said. “That is not the protocol laid out in the constitution, so that was violated.”
Harris said in an additional statement that the process does not reflect the support of police officers in the community.
“Without consulting fraternal members in KPD, this closed-door committee violated the trust of my fellow officers,” Harris said. “I question the endorsement’s validity (because) the committee violated the constitution by giving no consideration to the organization’s Temple members” in the sister lodge, Central Texas Lodge #29.
KPEA’s new president, Officer Brian Pruitt, told the Herald on Tuesday that the process was different this election season in part because of the merging last year of the Fraternal Order of Police with the KPEA, which previously had been separate organizations.
The decision was made to skip members’ votes because of time constraints.
“When I was sworn in, I commented that the primary elections were coming quickly and we had to do something because two of the elections were going to be decided at the primary,” Pruitt said.
At an open meeting, Pruitt said the board decided to send out questionnaires to Lange and Harris and then vote after analyzing their answers.
“I have heard from some members who have said that if they had been given a chance to vote, they would have voted differently,” Pruitt said. “But we didn’t have the time we needed to put together a survey for members, send it out and get replies. Sometimes the board has to make decisions for the organization and this is one of them. It may be rough but we’re going to stand behind our decision.”
A difficult decision
Pruitt said that the vote among the board members was not unanimous.
Five members voted for Lange and three voted for Harris, Pruitt said. As the ninth member of the board, Pruitt did not have to cast a tie-breaking vote.
The fact that Harris is a KPEA member added another element to the decision.
“We had several meetings about it and decided that whoever is the best candidate is who we should endorse,” Pruitt said.
Harris urged voters to consider his experience when casting their ballots. “My 20 years’ experience as a Texas lawman and over a decade in some of America’s toughest prisons, right here in Texas, make me the better candidate for sheriff,” he said. “I humbly ask the voters to consider my experience as a lawman, versus the experience my opponent has as a politician, when deciding their vote in this election.”
Lange could not be reached for comment by press time.
Lange’s campaign signs in the Killeen area, which have been up for weeks before the KPEA decision, say he is “Police Endorsed.” Lange said previously those signs were from the last election.
By the same 5-3 margin, the board voted to endorse judicial candidate Steve Duskie for the 426th Judicial District Court seat over candidates Jeff Parker and Wade Faulkner.
Pruitt was sworn in as KPEA president on Jan. 21 and has been with KPD for 15 years.
Early voting starts Feb. 18 and ends Feb. 28. Election Day is March 3.
