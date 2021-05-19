Killeen city officials released its findings on why wrong ballots were given to voters in the May 1 municipal election, and the council voted 4-3 to no longer review the election process at the council meeting on Tuesday evening.
The council was set to vote whether to discuss a municipal election review at a future council meeting. But City Attorney Traci Briggs offered to give the council a presentation of the findings at the meeting instead.
Briggs first discussed the lesser-known issues with Brookside Drive which straddle District 2 and District 3. She said the county rolls showed addresses in a portion of the street that had been added later were shown to be in District 2, however, city digital maps had them in District 3.
This affected 31 registered voters, only two of which were shown to have voted.
The issues in the now-tied District 4 race were confined to Precinct 412. Bermuda Drive, Carpet Lane and Farhills Drive all had homes that the county rolls showed to be in District 3, however, the city digital maps had them in District 4.
Briggs said City Secretary Lucy Aldrich notified the county prior to Election Day and the county told her the issue had been resolved. But the county only fixed the issue in the computer system, not on the paper rolls used by poll workers on Election Day.
“We didn’t use laptops on Election Day. We had voter rolls that had actually been printed before the correction was made,” Briggs said. “So when we were told it was fixed, it was fixed electronically, but not on paper that we gave all of those precinct judges. That is the true source of the issue.”
Briggs said this mistake affected more than 39 voters, which is the number county officials gave the Herald on May 6. The Herald asked city spokesperson Hilary Shine to confirm those numbers on May 7, however, she did not respond to the request.
Briggs said three voters were incorrectly identified as District 3 voters in early voting, and four on Election Day.
Councilmember Debbie Nash-King left the meeting roughly 10 minutes prior to this item being discussed. Following the discussion the council voted on whether to add this to a future meeting agenda. Without a full council, the vote ended in a tie leaving the Mayor Jose Segarra as the tie breaker. He voted the measure down.
This story will be updated.
