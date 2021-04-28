The Killeen City Council voted this week to repeal the ordinance making it illegal to purchase or possess tobacco by someone under the age of 18.
Does that mean minors can now purchase cigarettes? No. It is still illegal under both state and federal law for anyone under the age of 21 to possess, use, or purchase tobacco products. The state law was passed in September 2019 and the federal law was passed in December of that same year.
“We haven’t used this ordinance in a very long time,” City Attorney Traci Briggs told council at a April 20 workshop session. “The police department has long used the state law.”
Briggs told the council KPD was using the state law due to harsher penalties. The now-repealed city ordinance, which the council unanimously approved Tuesday, had a fine of no less than $10 with a max of $500. Both the federal and state laws carry a penalty of up to $100.
The state law also includes e-cigarettes, which were not addressed in the Killeen ordinance created in 1996.
The repeal is not expected to have any financial impact on the city since no fines had been issued at the city level since the end of 2019.
