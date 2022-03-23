Killeen City Councilman Ken Wilkerson on Tuesday presented the Killeen Star Award to Anthony Kendrick, of Killeen, for his longtime and outstanding work with Killeen youth and youth teams.
“Killeen cannot have too many Anthony Kendricks; he is the epitome of the Killeen Star Award,” Wilkerson said at the presentation at Killeen City Hall.
Kendrick accepted his award with a large smile and offered a few words.
“Support your city; this is your home. It’s only as beautiful as you make it,” Kendrick said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.