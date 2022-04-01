A candidate for the Killeen Independent School District school board hosted a meet and greet Thursday night in Killeen.
Killeen area residents had a chance to talk to Oliver Mintz, a candidate for Corbett Lawler’s long-held Place 3 seat on the KISD school board. Mintz is competing for votes against Lenna Barr, as Lawler is not seeking reelection.
“Our school district needs to chart a different course and I’d love the opportunity to listen to your thoughts, answer your tough questions,” Mintz said on social media, describing his event.
Early voting for the upcoming May 7 school board election begins April 25.
About seven people attended the meet and greet between 6 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Also on the Killeen school board election ballot:
KISD Board Vice President Susan Jones is running against David Jones, a pastor in Harker Heights.
Place 1 candidate retired principal Brenda Adams is running against Gerald Dreher, an orthopedic surgeon in Harker Heights.
Dreher also attended Mintz’s meet and greet on Thursday.
