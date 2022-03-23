A candidate for the Killeen Independent School District school board is hosting a meet and greet next week.
On March 31, Killeen area residents will have a chance to talk to Oliver Mintz, a candidate for Corbett Lawler’s long-held Place 3 seat on the KISD school board. Mintz is competing for votes against Lenna Barr, the Vice President of Administration and Finance at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, as Lawler is not seeking reelection.
Mintz’s meet and greet will take place at 6 p.m. at 4003 W. Stan Schlueter Loop No. 4 in Killeen, according to the candidate’s Facebook event.
“Come join us for a chance to meet and discuss the things that are important to you!” Mintz’ Facebook event description said. “Our school district needs to chart a different course and I’d love the opportunity to listen to your thoughts, answer your tough questions.”
Early voting for the upcoming May 7 election begins April 25.
I called the KDH. The event starts at 6pm
