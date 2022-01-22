The Killeen City Council will be giving out the second Killeen Star Award of the year on Tuesday night, and is expected to take action on several items that were presented last week.
After passing out the Killeen Star Award, the council is slated to hold votes on the items it discussed during the workshop meeting last Tuesday.
These range from possibly voting on the amendments for the $214,592 cost to have Lone Star Paving work on an asphalt overlay at Conder Park to either approving or disproving the $381,000 cost to have multiple agencies to use NicheRMS365, a law enforcement records management system.
The council will also go over issues from last week including a request which asked the council to amend the Comprehensive Plan’s Future Land Use Map to have 60 acres designated to a general residential zone.
The council will also be looking at applications for a new judge for the municipal court due to Judge Mark D. Kimball’s retirement next month. The council is expected to go into a closed session to review these applications.
Killeen City Council will meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at City Hall.
(1) comment
To reiterate, 'the council is slated, possibly voting on, either/or, approving or disapproving, go over issues that would include a request to amend, all of which were included in last weeks workshop. Now that includes all of the prospectus of last weeks meeting which as I read this newspaper, 'tells us nothing'.
Why do we even have a city council if all they are is a front for this city government, and the same holds true for the KISD administrators. This city is ran by a city government that self imposes it's beliefs on the citizens and it doesn't seem to matter who knows it.
Yes it's cut and dried who gets what of the city pie and how much each will be offered, so why do we go over the results as to how this pie will be delivered.
It matter's not whether or not the council votes to give to the Lone Star Paving the work of of asphalt overlay or gives to NicheRMS365, a law enforcement records management system, in the long run, both will get what they want, and also the request to amend the Comprehensive Plan's Future Use Map to re designate 60 acres to general residential, it's going to happen. So why the prelude as to it being a question, as it's going to happen because it's deemed appropriate, so it matter not.
Yes this city is just a bedroom community and that is all that is expected of it, so the KEDC is going to continue to draw money from this city along with the others that continue to pull a vacuum on this city's welfare and it appears that nobody is questioning the fact that it is so, so this city will continue to go down the line as to why it is so because there is nobody even interested in the why of this fact. It is the fact of nature that people, who through time have been accustomed to not even being interested in what is known as 'facts'. So they just continue on unbeknownst to everyday live in the big city as they have become accustomed to life as they know it.
