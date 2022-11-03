Election workers in Killeen this week wrongfully prohibited a Killeen man from voting because he was a wearing a Donald Trump hat. According to Texas elections laws, political clothing can be worn in voting booths as long as that politician or issue is not on the current ballot.
The incident happened at the Bell County early voting location on Priest Drive in Killeen.
That’s where Killeen resident Victor Ortiz, 38, went to vote on Tuesday, along with his wife and small children. He was also wearing his blue and white “Trump 2024” cap.
“I’m not going to lie — I’m a big Trump supporter. I wear it everywhere I go,” Ortiz said.
What he didn’t know is that the hat would catch the attention of election workers at the voting location, who told him he could not vote with the hat on, Ortiz said.
An argument ensued with Ortiz refusing to remove his hat to vote, and election workers refusing to let him vote with the hat on. Eventually, Ortiz said he left the voting location Tuesday without casting his vote in the midterm elections.
“Kicked me out like a piece of garbage,” he said.
On Wednesday morning, Ortiz said he reported the issue to the Texas Secretary of State’s Elections Division. Someone from that office then contacted Bell County elections officials, he said. Later on Wednesday, Ortiz said he went back to the same voting location — still wearing his Trump hat — and was allowed to vote with no problems.
The Herald sent questions about the incident to Bell County officials, including Elections Administrator Desi Roberts.
“Upon learning of this incident, Dr. Desi Roberts redistributed the Election Advisory No. 2022-31, to poll workers,” according to the response from Bell County spokesman James Stafford. “This Advisory, from Keith Ingram, Director of Elections in the Texas Secretary of State’s office, states that ‘a person may not wear apparel or a similar communicative device relating to a candidate, measure, or political party appearing on the ballot in the current election under Section 61.010, but a person may wear such apparel relating to a candidate, measure, or political party that does not appear on the ballot in the current election’.”
For Ortiz’s case, the key words in that part of the election law is “on the ballot.” Because Trump’s name is not in the current election ballot, the hat Ortiz wore was not a violation.
“I can confirm that the voter returned .. wearing his cap and was allowed to vote,” Stafford said.
“I’m pleased right now,” said Ortiz, shortly after casting his vote Wednesday afternoon.
Still, he said the election workers were discriminating against him in front of his family and others because of his hat, and that doesn’t sit well with him.
He said he is contemplating taking further action.
Early voting in the midterms ends Friday. Election Day is Nov. 8.
