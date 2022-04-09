Brenda Adams, a candidate for the Place 1 seat on the KISD school board, met with residents Saturday at VFW Post #9191 to introduce herself and speak with voters about their concerns.
Adams is a former principal of Nolan Middle School; according to her website, she was the “first KISD African American student to return to Nolan Middle School to serve as principal.”
Don Baker, 79, a Killeen resident, said that he even met with Adams’ opponent, Gerald Dreher.
“Just came out to hear her views,” Baker said.
While the Herald was at the event, there was 18 people in attendance.
The Killeen municipal and school board elections will be held on May 7. Early voting begins April 25.
Attended that meeting. Hear a lot of "how good I am" but no specific policies to implement. Did not get good answers to CRT curriculum which IS being taught in Texas in bits and pieces disguised in other lessen plans. Did not get good answers to parents being disrespected at school board meetings and subject to attempts to criminalize them for daring to oppose liberal policies of school boards. Evasive on school choice. On the other hand, I got coherent and precise answers from Gerald Dreher and he will have my vote.
