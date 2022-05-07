Two new faces will join the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees after voters elected Brenda Adams, Susan Jones and Oliver Mintz to fill the Place 1, Place 2, and Place 3 seats respectively.
Just over 8% of Bell County voters turned out to vote in Saturday’s election.
PLACE 1
Newly elected Place 1 board member Brenda Adams, a retired teacher and principal from Killeen, will succeed longtime board member Shelley Wells, after she solidified her win Saturday night. Adams beat opponent orthopedic surgeon Gerald Dreher of Harker Heights by 2,258 votes.
A total of 3,890 voters cast their ballots in favor of Adams, while 1,632 voted for her opponent.
Adams was celebrating with about 25 supporters Saturday evening.
“I would like to tell the voters, first of all, a million thanks for their support, their prayers, and their vote of confidence in seeing me forward in this new assignment,” Adams said. “I am totally over-the-top with excitement to join the school board and looking forward to learning this new path, new lane, but it’s all about service and it’s all about the kids. I’m so, so, so tremendously grateful and excited.”
Dreher was able to be reached by text Saturday evening.
“I’m very happy for Oliver and Susan,” Dreher texted. “I wish our trustees, staff and students of the district the best.”
PLACE 2
KISD board vice president and longtime board member Susan Jones will retain her Place 2 seat after winning her fifth school board election.
Susan Jones beat opponent David Jones by 1,363 votes.
Susan Jones is a mortgage loan officer manager and former Bell County Appraisal District board member, and David Jones is a pastor of Pioneers Crisis Ministries.
A total of 3,426 voters cast their ballots in favor of the incumbent, while 2,063 voted for David Jones.
“I just want to say thank you for all the voters who came out and voted and understand the importance of education in our community,” Susan Jones said Saturday evening. “I will continue to do the good work of KISD and try to work with the superintendent on catching up on the covid loss and filling our employee seats. I’ll do my best. I look forward to serving the next three years.”
David Jones was unable to be immediately reached for comment Saturday evening.
PLACE 3
Attorney Oliver Mintz, of Killeen, beat Lenna Barr, a Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce vice president, in Saturday’s closest KISD school board race.
“Let’s get to work,” Mintz said Saturday. “There’s a lot of stuff that needs to get done and I think that voters elected me to make some changes and get things headed in a new direction. So I’m looking forward to getting to work on that.”
Mintz beat Barr, who is also of Killeen, by 241 votes, with 2,877 voters casting ballots in his favor and 2,636 voting for his opponent.
KISD’s next school board meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17 at district headquarters, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive.
