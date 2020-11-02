The Killeen Independent School District will be posting election updates on its website throughout the night tomorrow.
Taina Maya, the district’s spokeswoman, said in a news release that the website will go live at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at https://www.killeenisd.org/board_election_results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.