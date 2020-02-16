The primary election coming up next month might as well be Election Day for the Bell County Sheriff’s race. Both current Sheriff Eddy Lange and challenger Fred Harris, a Killeen Police Department detective, are Republicans, and there is no Democratic challenger.
Lange and Harris both want to ensure the safety and welfare of the public, but they have different ideas of how to accomplish that monumental task.
Lange became the county’s top cop in 2012 and is seeking his third term as sheriff. Prior to being sheriff, he worked as a Temple police officer.
Harris became a peace officer in 1998. He joined the Killeen police force in 2002 after a 12-year career with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He started in the Youth Services Unit before being transferred to the homicide division.
Harris was raised in Killeen, graduating from Ellison High School in 1985.
Lange told the Herald last month that Killeen-area voters should vote for him over Harris, the hometown candidate.
“Just look at our success over the last seven years: bringing this department from the 19th century into the 21st century,” he said. Lange mentioned officer training and increasing the department’s role in combating issues like human and sex trafficking and school shootings.
Harris said in January that the sheriff’s department could be improved.
“I believe communication between all peace office departments is currently lacking and must be addressed by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department,” Harris said.
He said that he’s become concerned about other issues that cause fear in people, such as mass casualty shootings, gangs and sex trafficking.
Early voting starts Feb. 18 and ends Feb. 28 for the primary election that will be March 3. The winner will begin the term on Jan. 1, 2021.
Question: What are your top three issues, and why?
Harris: 1. Improve communications between the Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies in the county. 2. Increase the Sheriff Department’s presence on I-14 and I-35 to emphasize the need to combat sex trafficking. 3. Prioritize school safety by working with police departments and school districts to train officers to make certain they are prepared when tragedy strikes.
Lange: The top three issues that have become priorities are;
Human Trafficking, School and Church Safety, Curtailing Major Crimes
Question: What sets you apart from your opponent?
Harris: My qualifications and experience. For over 30 continuous years in the criminal justice field, I have worked to keep people safe and secure in their homes. This experience has taught me when it comes to our safety and security, hope is not a strategy and luck is not proof of success. I have the qualifications and do not need to pass any State tests before taking the oath of office to become Sheriff. For too long we have relied on hope and luck. If you elect me as your next Sheriff, I will implement policies to make Bell County safer.
Lange: I have been elected twice to the Office of Sheriff and prior to becoming the Sheriff I had several years of experience in county government serving as a Justice of the Peace and County Commissioner. Since taking office in 2013 I have reorganized the department into a more structured organization and brought modern day law enforcement practices to the agency.
Question: What changes would you make to improve the Bell County Sheriff’s Department?
Harris: The Sheriff’s Department must look to our US Constitution for guidance. At an early age, my grandfather taught me our First Amendment is secured by our Second Amendment. As Sheriff, I will enforce “the right of the people to keep and bear arms” and not infringe upon it by prohibiting self-protection in government buildings. Further, I know the importance “freedom of religion” plays in our community. Having worked in prisons, I know the impact prison ministries bring. Sheriff Dan Smith understood this important resource; however, it is now neglected. If I am elected, we will make our Constitution our priority.
Lange: Changes began seven years ago. Since I took office we have modernized the department from both a physical and philosophical perspective. Our equipment has been updated and includes on-board and body worn cameras. We have utilized technology to our advantage and created better tools to manage the organization. We have created a Special Crimes Unit to investigate the worst of crimes and monitor registered sex offenders. More recently the unit has developed techniques in the detection and prosecution of Human Trafficking offenders. We have also created a Critical Response Team that focuses on diverting would be offenders. We also have created an internal Emergency Management Unit that aids the county when dealing with disasters.
Question: How would you encourage cooperation and crime-fighting between the Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies, including Killeen Police Department?
Harris: We must acknowledge that we are one county. As one county, we must understand crime in one part of the community effects crime in all parts of the community. Recently, we have seen an increase in burglaries in Temple and Belton, car break-ins in Salado, and car thefts across our county’s more rural parts. These smaller crimes are all related to homicides, drug use, and sex trafficking. Cooperation between all departments in investigating these crimes and realizing how they connect to other crimes will help crime fighting in all of Bell County.
Lange: Cooperation with other law enforcement agencies to include the Killeen Police Department also began seven years ago. We are there to provide them with any assistance needed. Also, I, along with area Chiefs of Police manage a county-wide Organized Crime Unit. This unit is comprised of members from various police departments in the county to tackle organized crime.
Question: If elected, how would you make Bell County a safer place to live?
Harris: We know our schools are vulnerable, we have too little communication between law enforcement agencies, and our highways are inadequately patrolled. We rely on McLennan County’s Bomb Squad because we lack one. We know gangs with evil intentions, such as MS-13, use I-14 and I-35 for transportation in drug and sex trafficking. When a tragedy happens, we are not prepared. As Sheriff, I will conduct a proper threat assessment so we can improve communications between law enforcement agencies, prioritize areas where an increased Sheriff’s presence will help local departments, train officers for active shooter responses, and establish a Bell County Bomb Squad.
Lange: Making the county a safer place is a constant and continuous effort. We are currently focused on school and church safety and a reaching out to offer training and lectures on the subject. We have highly training experts in this field that are currently visiting these organizations and offering what we can to assist them with this issue. We are also focusing on an ever growing rural population due to the development of Municipal Utility Districts. These districts create a special challenge because you end up with small cities within the rural county. Those residents will need the same services as if they were in a city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.