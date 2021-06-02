The Killeen Police Department is requesting an additional $83,609 for this fiscal year to replace aging respirator masks. It would bring the total expenditure for the department’s gas masks to $109,403.40 for the year.
KPD’s Assistant Chief of Police Alex Gearhart made the request at the Killeen City Council workshop on Tuesday. He showed photos of several current masks that were discolored and breaking down.
“Many of our masks are aging and they are just in need of replacement,” Gearhart said.
He said KPD’s current stock of masks are over 10 years old and were not designed for police use. The new masks they are looking to purchase are designed for police officers and the department anticipates they will last 10-plus years.
KPD used a Justice Assistance Grant to purchase 40 masks already this year. This new purchase will be for 190 new masks and replacement filters.
Gearhart said the gas masks are primarily used for instances of civil unrest but officers can also use them if there is a noxious or hazardous odor.
When asked by Councilwoman Mellisa Brown how often the department uses the masks Gearhart said, “they are used very infrequently but it’s one of those situations where when you need it, you really need it. We have to prepare for those types of situations.”
Brown asked him if KPD had other items they needed that should be a higher priority since the masks are so infrequently used.
“With everything going on in the world these days, the civil unrest around the country that obviously everyone is very much in-tune with, we feel we would not be doing the officers a service if we didn’t have them adequately prepared for that,” Gearhart said. “And their existing masks are just not up to the task. If something like that happened here, God forbid we needed to pull our officers to protect our property and protect the citizens, then they need the right kind of equipment.”
The council will vote on the purchase at its regular meeting on Tuesday.
