Krab Kings Seafood will be hosting a Killeen City Council District 4 rally from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at 4000 S. Fort Hood St. The event is in support of candidate Michael Boyd who will face incumbent Steve Harris in the June 12 second election. Harris and Boyd tied in the May 1 municipal election.
The organizers will be registering voters and activist Johnathan Hildner is scheduled to speak. Boyd is not expected to attend due to a scheduling conflict, but someone from his campaign will attend.
Krab Kings will provide free food, raffles and giveaways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.