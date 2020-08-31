The Killeen Independent School District could have two new board members come November.
Two seats are up for election Nov. 3. The election was originally scheduled for May 2 but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Early voting for the election begins Oct. 13.
Every Sunday prior to the beginning of early voting, the Herald will run a profile of one of the candidates.
The second profile features Lan Carter, running for Place 5 on the school board.
Name: Lan Carter
Age: 48
Occupation: Therapist
City of residence: Killeen
Question and Answer:
What was your upbringing like, what is your education level, and what brought you to the Killeen area?
I grew up in a nuclear family household with parents of different races and backgrounds. My father was a helicopter pilot, my mother was a homemaker, and then there’s my younger brother. Living in multicultural communities such as the Fort Hood/Killeen area gave me the opportunity to be exposed to different cultures and experiences. The Army brought my father to Fort Hood, but my mother convinced him to retire here. I am a graduate of Killeen High School and went on to earn a B.S. in Psychology, M.S. in Computer Info. Systems, and a M.S. in Counseling Psychology.
What do you do for a living and how did you get into the field you are in? If you are retired, what did you do?
I’ve been a licensed therapist for the past couple of years and an educator for about eight. When I was pregnant with my first child, I was a CPS Investigator. I had some cases that bothered me and I didn’t want to continue “taking those cases home” with me. It was time for a career change, I wanted a career that I could “grow” with my child. Once in education, I found that many of my students felt the need to share their feelings with me which made me want to earn a School Counselor certification. So, I earned another degree.
Have you run or served for a public office before? What office was it, and what was the outcome of the election? Why did you decide to run for a seat on the KISD school board?
I ran for school board several times and lost. I continue to run as I have the unique perspective as a parent and educator to recognize its deficiencies. Whether I win or lose, the issues are being heard at least once a year. I encourage others to run and advocate for the students and staff as their needs are not being met. The Board fails to provide sufficient oversight as well as transparency. I have also run for State Representative once and lost. We need our State Representatives to actively represent us as well as propose laws that benefit us.
If elected, what will be your priorities as a school board member?
I will be a Board member who visits campuses to encourage staff morale. I will also urge community and parental involvement by providing accountability and transparency. We need to bring the focus back on education, not on building new schools, or passing bonds. Reprioritize spending and understand that equipment and property is a want, but hiring and keeping qualified staff is a need. Reduce the teacher to student ratio to include the secondary level. Present superior training to educators working with special education students. Impart greater oversight by listening to community concerns and adding items to the agenda for discussion.
What do you want voters to know about you on a personal level?
I’m a mother to school aged children who’s an advocate for students. I also volunteer to feed and shelter the homeless. When my teenage daughter said, “Mom, your students see you more than we do”, I promised no more long hours. My priority is family, so you won’t see me networking at many social events and civic organizations. I’m the Mom sitting or sleeping in my driveway for 30 minutes trying to get some “me” time before the little one runs out and says “Mommy, Mommy” or the older ones tells me what trouble the little one has gotten into.
What are your qualifications for a school board seat?
Experience as both parent and educator makes me qualified. Years ago, I was one of many parents that spoke to Board members regarding issues within the Special Education Department. For years, our concerns were ignored and children were left behind. I’ve worked with students from all demographics: the homeless, abused and neglected to the hospitalized. My primary focus is educating students, but that can’t happen unless we support our teachers. I understand the teachers’ plight of being overworked, unsupported, and unappreciated. I have marched and advocated for public education at the Capitol and view education from a multiple lens perspective
