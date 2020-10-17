Bell County voters continued to head to the polls Friday, the fourth day of early voting for the Nov. 3 election.
The huge lines of voters that marked the first two days of voting had diminished somewhat, but backups were still in evidence.
Around 4 p.m. Friday, dozens of people were still in line outside the two polling locations in Killeen.
About 50 people continued to wait in line at the Rosa Hereford Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., and the Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive.
Long lines were also observed at the Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing.
As of Friday evening, the Bell County Elections Department reported that 6,427 people voted Friday, the largest single-day vote total for the week.
Friday’s total brought the number for the week to 24,316 voters at the six Bell County polling locations.
The Rosa Hereford Killeen Community continued to lead the way, with 4,495 voters for the week, nearly 1,500 more than the next-highest total.
In Coryell County, election officials reported 1,648 voters cast ballots Friday, the highest turnout since opening day. Including mail-in ballots, the county has had a total of 8,522 ballots cast. Mail-in votes account for 1,696 of them.
Lampasas County election officials reported an additional 746 in-person voters Friday. The county has not given the number of mail-in ballots. Friday’s numbers bring the county’s total to 3,078.
Early voting for the Nov. 3 election continues through Oct. 30. For early voting locations, times and candidate info, go to https://kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics/.
Sample ballots can be found at:
Bell County: https://www.bellcountytx.com/departments/elections/SampleBallot.php
Coryell County: https://www.coryellcountytax.com/#/elections/ballots
Lampasas County: http://www.co.lampasas.tx.us/upload/page/6690/SampleBallot22Sep20.pdf
