HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce hosted a candidate forum Thursday for candidates vying for the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees and candidates for Harker Heights City Council.
The event was held at the Central Texas Home Builders Association building in Harker Heights and hosted two KISD candidates and five Heights council candidates.
Cullen Mills and Riakos “Rock” Adams, the two candidates for place 6 on the school board were both in attendance while the two candidates for place 7, incumbent JoAnn Purser and Lan Carter were not at the forum.
In the Heights council race, Place 2 incumbent Michael Blomquist and challenger Howard “Scot” Arey IV, and Place 5 candidates Sam Halabi, Jeffrey Keith Harris and Stacey L. Wilson, were present at the forum. Place 5 candidate Vitalis Dubininkas was not present at the forum.
Many local businesses had representatives at the forum on Thursday afternoon.
