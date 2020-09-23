Three candidates for local offices have recently had campaign signs removed or taken down in Harker Heights and Killeen, and it’s unclear who is taking the signs and why.
Lynda Nash is running for Harker Heighs City Council, and she had one campaign sign taken from Hunan Chinese Palace and one that was removed from a Valero gas station in Harker Heights.
Nash said someone removed the sign at the restaurant without the knowledge of the business owner, but the sign at the Valero was taken down by employees at the gas station because they received a phone call from a customer saying the sign was “racist.”
The sign being “racist” doesn’t make sense to Nash, who is African-American. It’s a normal election sign with her name the the position she is running for.
“It’s hurtful, I’ve lived in this community for 17 years and I have never encountered anyone making a racist claim like that,” Nash said.
She added that the action was not something she expected in Harker Heights, but that she did feel targeted.
“I am definitely perplexed and certainly I would say that yes, I was targeted, in the way it was done. I don’t think it’s a group or multiple people but someone didn’t want that sign up with two women of color,” she said.
The other woman she is referencing is KeKe Williams, D-Harker Heights, who is running for the District 54 seat on the Texas House of Representatives against Brad Buckley.
Williams also had signs at the Valero gas station and the Chinese restaurant that were mysteriously taken down. The signs near the Valero station were placed next to the store’s dumpster, but signs near the Chinese restaurant cannot be found, Williams said Wednesday.
All told, Williams said 10 or 11 of her election signs have gone missing in Killeen, Harker Heights and Nolanville. She said she has no idea who has taken them, “but it looks like a pattern.”
In what looks to be a close race with Republican incumbent Brad Buckley, R-Salado, the missing signs are a distraction Williams said she doesn’t need.
“I don’t want this to be an ongoing thing about vandalism,” Williams said, adding she’d rather be focusing on Medicare expansion, fighting for Black Lives Matter and other issues important to her.
The missing signs are “a slap in the face to my donors,” she said, adding she reported the missing signs in Heights to police. Harker Heights police told Williams they will do more surveillance around the signs, she said.
Williams went on Facebook Live to discuss the removal of her signs from the Valero.
“This is what’s happening in House District 54. My signs are being taken and put next to dumpsters. They brought my signs over here next to the dumpsters like they’re trash,” Williams said. “We are better than this and this must stop. You want to know why I’m running? Why I’m a candidate? This is why.”
Nina Cobb, who is also an African-American woman, is running for Killeen City Council and she has also had signs disappear.
“I had someone call me saying that one of my signs turned up in Harker Heights,” Cobb said last weekend. “They Facetimed me and showed me where it was. I have had three that are missing.”
Cobb said she works really hard and has spent money from her own pocket.
“I do this to serve the people,” she said. “I want this campaign to serve the people and those signs helped me get my name out there.”
Jake Smith, the spokesman for the Texas Department of Transportation said the department has taken up some signs that were in the right of way near roads but he did not know who’s signs they were or where they were taken from.
Early voting for the Nov. 3 election begins Oct. 13.
