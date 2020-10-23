The Killeen chapter of the NAACP will be providing rides to the local polling locations for senior residents from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 30.
Those that would like a ride can call 254-458-1563 to reserve a ride for Friday.
The NAACP has also spoken to local churches for the “Souls to the Polls” campaign that encourages pastors to discuss going to vote with their congregations on Sunday.
Members of the NAACP will be out at the Bell County early voting polling locations from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday greeting voters and providing water, according to Taneika Driver-Moultrie, the president of the Killeen NAACP.
