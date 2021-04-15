The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce will be hosting two candidate forums for Killeen City Council candidates today and Friday.
Today, the candidates for District 1 and District 2 will be able to participate in a forum through Facebook Live with the chamber, The Village United and Let’s Move Killeen.
The forum will begin at 6:30 p.m.
On Friday, the District 3 and District 4 candidate forum will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the same fashion on Facebook live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.