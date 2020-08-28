The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board of trustees followed approved the order calling a directors election at a special called meeting Friday morning.
Ricky Garrett, the general manager of the water district, said the action is required by the secretary of state prior to any election, and paves the way for the Nov. 3 election.
The only race that is contested and will have an election is the race for K-2 Precinct which is the central Killeen precinct.
The board’s current president, Robert Jacobs will be facing off against challenger Sandra Blankenship for that seat.
Jacobs is a local veterinarian who has been on the water board for around 18 years.
Blankenship is a Killeen resident that has run for multiple political offices including the Texas legislature.
Only residents within the K-2 precinct can vote in the race. The west boundary is State Highway 195 from Interstate 14 to Chaparral Road; the east boundary is the city limit line between Killeen and Harker Heights; the southern boundary is the southern city limits of Killeen east of State Highway 195 and the northern boundary is generally a few blocks north of I-14 but is entirely south of Veterans Memorial Boulevard, according to Garrett.
The order at the meeting verified that polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, and voters can vote at any Bell County voting location.
The races for the other six precincts, which include other parts of Killeen, Nolanville, Belton and Copperas Cove, are uncontested but those elections have not been canceled yet and the candidates have not been named winners. Garrett said that would happen at a later date.
WCID-1 produces the drinking water for the Killeen-Fort Hood area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.