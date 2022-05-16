The Bell County Election Board met Monday, providing final numbers for Killeen’s May 7 mayoral and city council election.
The new results include votes from all mail-in and provisional ballots. Every candidate received at least one additional vote.
The city will canvass the results at a special meeting Tuesday.
Final numbers are as follows:
Mayor
Debbie Nash-King: 2,883 (was 2,872)
James Everard: 549 (was 548)
Holly Teel: 280 (was 278)
Patsy Bracey: 265 (was 263)
Council member
Jose Segarra: 2,450 (was 2,441)
Ken Wilkerson: 2,173 (was 2,165)
Ramon Alvarez: 1,774 (was 1,772)
Mellisa Brown: 1,748 (was 1,744)
Rick Williams: 1,597 (was 1,595)
Leo Gukeisen: 557 (was 551)
Challenges and precedent
Mellisa Brown, an incumbent who finished fourth in the at-large City Council race, said Friday that she intends to file a petition for recount if Tuesday’s canvassing results in her loss.
Killeen’s three at-large seats are voted in by plurality, meaning that the top three vote-getters in the May election become council members.
A recount nearly happened in 2021 when then-challenger Michael Boyd and incumbent District 4 Councilman Steve Harris tied in the district election.
Prior to canvassing, Harris appeared to be losing and said that he would pursue a recount; once canvassing was completed, Harris did not petition for a recount, as Texas election code triggers an automatic recount in the case of a tie.
How long a possible recount may take is up to a number of variables. First, petitioners have 48 hours to submit a petition for recount; the recount supervisor — who would be Mayor Debbie Nash-King in this case — then has 48 hours to review the petition. Finally, the recount supervisor must order a recount to be held on either the seventh day after the petition is approved or the day after all ballots have been delivered to the general custodian of election records, whichever is later.
Submitting a recount is expensive, however. According to state election code, a petitioner must submit a deposit with the recount petition. The cost is equal to $100 per polling location that uses an electronic voting machine, of which Killeen has 30, according to James Stafford, Bell County’s Public Information Officer.
This means that Brown could wind up paying as much as $3,000 in a deposit.If the recount results in a different outcome than the canvassing, then the deposit is returned. If not, then the petitioner is charged assessable fees from the deposit, including compensation for recount committee members, charges for use of automatic tabulating equipment and a service charge of $15 for each recount supervisor as reimbursement to the fund from which telephone, postage and other office expenses of the recount are paid.
However, because voters could cast ballots from anywhere in Bell County in this election, there is some uncertainty as to whether a recount petitioner in this election would be charged for every polling location in Bell County, rather than just those in Killeen.
