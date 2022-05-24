Advocates aiming to decriminalize marijuana in Killeen say they will be delivering a petition with more than 2,500 signatures to the Killeen city secretary on Wednesday.
Louie Minor and Stacey Wilson, who are both Democrats running for seats on the Bell County Commissioners Court in November, announced in a news release this week that will be delivering the petition to Lucy Aldritch, the city secretary, on Wednesday morning.
The petition seeks to decriminalize low-level marijuana offenses in the city by requiring Killeen police to turn a blind eye in some cases.
According to the ordinance draft from Minor, it states: “Killeen police officers shall not issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses” except in limited circumstances.
These limited circumstances would be a felony level narcotics case or violent felonies.
According to the news release, the Killeen City Charter states that the city clerk will have 10 days to determine whether each paper of the petition has a proper statement of the circulator and whether the petition is signed by a sufficient number of qualified registered voters.
If the Killeen City Council does not decide to pass the proposed ordinance, it will go to the voters on the November ballot, according to the release.
Both Minor and Wilson along with Shirley Fleming, a former Killeen mayor pro tem, have been working with Austin Democrat Julie Oliver and her group Ground Game Texas since 2020 to bring the petition into fruition.
Ground Game Texas has seen recent success in Austin with voters approving a city law there to decriminalize marijuana and ban no-knock warrants. According to a report from the Austin-American Statesman, the votes in favor for that proposition numbered 57,967 votes, or an 85.5% margin of approval.
“Black residents make up 40% of the population in Killeen, but account for nearly 80% of community members arrested for marijuana possession,” said Mike Siegel, Political Director of Ground Game Texas said in a past press release. “This ordinance would help bring an end to the disproportionate injustice of marijuana enforcement, and would greatly benefit veterans and those with serious illnesses who cite its use in managing pain.”
There has been criticism against the petition in regards that it would violate both state and federal law. In a statement in December, Killeen police made their stance known against the petition.
“We want the community to know that department does not support to decriminalize marijuana and we will continue to follow the statute, Texas Health and Safety Code 481.121 - Possession of Marijuana, which is the Texas State Law.” KPD said in a statement in December.
“We’re not legalizing anything,” Minor said on Tuesday, “This is decriminalization, not legalization.”
Minor also pointed to how marijuana decriminalization was passed in the Texas House but didn’t make it’s way to the Texas Senate, and how other Texas cities have decriminalized marijuana.
