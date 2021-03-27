Board candidates for the Killeen Independent School District and the Harker Heights City Council have been invited to appear in a meet and greet event on March 30.
The event will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Big Hoss Bar-B-Que, at 9502 E. Trimmier Road in Killeen. Tickets for $10 are available for assorted appetizers and beverages. To RSVP call 254-699-4999,
Running for KISD Board are Riakos “Rock” Adams and Cullen Mills for District 6, and Lan Carter and JoAnn Purser for District 7. For Harker Heights Council, Place 2, candidates include Michael Blomquist and Howard “Scot” Arey, IV, and for Place 5 Vitalis Dubininkas, Sam Halabi, Jeffrey Keith Harris and Stacey L. Wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.