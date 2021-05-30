Michael Boyd, who is running for Killeen City Council District 4, held a meet-and-greet Sunday to give residents the opportunity to ask him questions regarding his plans for the city.
Boyd held a meet-and-greet event at Bones Crack Rib BBQ on 3401 W. Stan Schlueter Loop from 2 p.m. to 4 Sunday.
The public, especially those from District 4, were encouraged to come and meet the candidate himself, while enjoying free chicken, peach cobbler and other foods.
The event at the BBQ restaurant had a good turnout overall. Boyd said he was pleased with how many people attended, and the engagement he received from the District 4 community.
“I did have a great turnout today. We had about 18 people come in, “ Boyd said. “People asked questions and they were very direct. A lot of these people are retirees that live here and non-transient individuals that are very much interested in the direction of the city.”
Boyd mentioned he felt confident ahead of the polls opening Tuesday.
“I’m feeling confident about it. There are residents who are interested in making sure their votes count. I’ve had several people come here that stopped barbecuing so they could come here and ask me questions, because this was an opportunity to meet me. A lot of people asked me about my availability. That’s a question I’ve received many times. I let them know that I’m available,” Boyd said.
Boyd is running against incumbent Steve Harris in a second election after the two tied in the May 1 election. Early voting for the second election begins Tuesday with the general election to be held on June 12.
The first and last days of early voting, Tuesday and June 8, will have extended hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voting Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and June 7 will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voters may cast ballots at either of the two early voting locations. Early voting locations are:
Killeen City Hall, 101 North College Street
Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700-A E. Stan Schlueter Loop
Election Day voting will take place June 12 at precinct polling locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
