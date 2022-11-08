In the race for Bell County Precinct 4 Commissioner, Democrat Louie Minor has apparently won the seat with 56.11% of the vote to Republican Chris Bray’s 43.89%, with an estimated 92% of the votes counted.
As of 11:10 p.m., Minor had 7,345 votes to Bray’s 5,745.
The Herald was unable to reach Minor for comment about his win after election results were posted.
In a comment to the Herald last week, Minor was confident going into election night, despite slightly lower turnout numbers than in 2018.
“It was the will of the people,” Bray said when asked for a comment following the election results. “Be careful what you wish for.” Bray doesn’t plan to re-enter politics anytime soon and will now turn his attention to some of his other business ventures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.