Early voting concluded Tuesday with 52 Killeen District 4 voters casting their ballots in the second election between incumbent Steve Harris and Michael Boyd for Killeen City Council District 4 seat. Through the six days of early voting, 236 ballots have been cast.
Voters in District 4, which is west Killeen, can also vote on Election Day, which is Saturday.
Election Day precinct polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
District 4 precinct locations are:
- Precinct 404: Fire Station No. 7, 3701 Watercrest Road
- Precinct 405: Shoemaker High School (small gym), 3302 Clear Creek Road
- Precincts 401, 402, 412, 413: Fire Station No. 9, 5400 Bunny Trail
