Election season is here.
Current Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King and former Planning and Zoning Commission member Ramon Alvarez have filed for the May 7 election as mayor and councilmember-at-large, respectively.
In total, three at-large City Council seats are up for reelection, currently filled Current City Council members Mellisa Brown, Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams, and the mayor’s seat, which is currently filled by Mayor Jose Segarra.
Segarra will term out in May, as he will have served three full terms since his election in 2016.
Meanwhile, Williams, Wilkerson and Brown have just completed their first term; though Wilkerson has stated publicly that he does not intend to run for reelection.
Nash-King has served on the City Council since 2017, when she was elected as the District 2 representative after defeating opponent Larry Smith.
Nash-King previously worked as the Army commander for dental clinics on Fort Hood, and has placed a focus on fiscal responsibility since her time as a council woman. This term, Nash-King served as the Mayor Pro Tem, acting in place of Segarra when he is unavailable.
Alvarez is a former candidate for a City Council seat. The small-business owner and former member of the Planning and Zoning Commission ran an unsuccessful campaign in 2021 for the District 3 seat on the council. Alvarez has also served on several nonprofit boards.
KISD Board
Filing also opened Wednesday for three seats on the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees.
Up for election are the Place 1 seat, held by Shelley Wells, the Place 2 seat, currently occupied by Susan Jones, and the Place 3 seat, held by Corbett Lawler.
KISD did not provide information about first-day filings Wednesday.
Candidates for the May 7 municipal and school board elections have until Feb. 18 to file for a spot on the ballot.
