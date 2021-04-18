Name: Debbie Nash-King
Age: 55
Occupation: Career Counselor
What neighborhood do you live in?
Cooper Mountain
What was your upbringing and what brought you to the Killeen area?
I grew up in a single parent household with my six siblings. My mother instilled in us at a young age the value of hard work, perseverance and teamwork. My family and I are very close and I was blessed to have a grandmother who believed in us giving back to the community. My siblings and I spent most of our weekends working in the church or serving others in our neighborhood. I truly value my upbringing as a child because it taught me to work hard to achieve my dreams. After I graduated from college at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff and I was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant. I attended Officer Basic Course, my first duty station was at Fort Hood, Texas. I chose Killeen to live here because of the diversity within the community.
What do you do for a living and how did you get into the field you are in? If you are retired, what did you do?
I have always loved serving my country, but my time on active duty came to an end due to a medical discharge. After leaving active duty I volunteered my time in the community and I enrolled in graduate school at Tarleton State Central Texas where I earned my first Master’s degree in Human Resources. I enjoyed working in my field, but I wanted to continue working with Soldiers and their family members. So after working in the civilian sector and completing my second Master’s degree in social work at the University of Southern California I decided to work on Fort Hood as a career counselor.
Have you run or served for a public office before? If so, what did you do? Why did you decide to run for a seat on the Killeen City Council?
I am in the process of completing my second term on the city council and I am running for reelection for my third term. The city council along with the city manager and city staff are currently working on the completing the senior center, planning youth programs, improving the city’s infrastructure, reducing the crime rate, and the revitalizing of downtown Killeen. I will continue to invest my time and energy on these objectives because these are the issues I ran on in my first two terms as your District 2 representative on the city council.
If elected, what will be your priorities as a council member?
My top priorities will be to continue working with the residents, council, and city staff to improve the quality of life for all residents by retaining trained qualified first responders, recruiting higher paying business and investing in our small business owners.
What do you want voters to know about you on a personal level?
I still volunteer in the community with local organizations that work with the homeless, veterans, youth and local business. I truly enjoy giving back to my community.
