As election night drew to a close, incumbent Mayor Debbie Nash-King retained her seat in a landslide victory.
With 61 of 63 precincts reporting, Nash-King had 2,869 votes, or 72.6% of the votes cast.
Her nearest challenger, James Everard, had 547 votes, or 13.8%.
Her other two opponents, Holly Teel and Patsy Bracey, had 273 and 263 votes, respectively.
Nash-King has served on the City Council since 2017 and was elected mayor pro tem in May of last year.
She assumed the mayor’s post in late March when Mayor Jose Segarra resigned to run for a seat on the City Council, as required by the City Charter.
Segarra won a council seat in Saturday’s election.
In September of last year, Nash-King made the announcement that she was considering running for mayor. She filed as a mayoral candidate on Jan. 19.
As the early votes rolled in around 7 p.m. Saturday, Nash-King took a huge lead with 2,082 votes. Everard was in second place with 339 votes. Teel had 194 votes and Bracey had 183 votes.
At 8 p.m., Nash-King retained a steady hold on the election as she gained 176 more votes. James Everard was at 391 votes. Holly Teel had 210 votes and Patsy Bracey had 198 votes.
The Herald called the election at 9 p.m., as Nash-King had amassed almost 73% of the votes cast.
“I would like to thank God for His favor over my life. I would also like thank everyone that voted for me, my campaign team, and my daughter Elizabeth,” Nash-King said in a statement Saturday night. “I look forward to working with the city council, city staff, community partners and residents to make Killeen an even better place to live.”
