Early voting is underway in the second election for Killeen City Council District 4. A total of 53 voters cast their ballot on Tuesday, with a total of 41 voting on Wednesday.
District 4 residents can vote today, Friday and Monday from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. at Killeen City Hall (101 North College Street) or Lions Club Park Senior Center (1700-A E. Stan Schlueter Loop).
Both candidates were fairly busy over the Memorial Day weekend with multiple events, but neither candidate currently has anything scheduled for this week.
On Sunday, challenger Michael Boyd will be block walking the district from 3 to 6 p.m, according to his Facebook page. He will continue into next week on June 8 and 11.
Incumbent Steve Harris didn’t have any events listed on his Facebook page.
Election Day is June 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.