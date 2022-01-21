More Killeen and Harker Heights candidates have filed to run for the May 7 municipal election.
Harker Heights jeweler Tony Canterino has filed for the Place 3 Harker Heights City Council seat.
The place is currently held by Jackeline Soriano-Fountain but she is termed out so therefore will not be able to seek re-election.
Patsy Bracey on Friday filed on as a candidate for Killeen mayor.
Also on Friday, Leo J. Gukeisen filed for a councilmember at-large seat for Killeen City Council.
The filing period will end on Feb. 18.
