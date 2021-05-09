Following the May 11 meeting of the Killeen City Council, the tides will begin to change in council chambers. Two new members will be sworn in, bringing new voices to District 1 and District 3.
District 4 could see a new member as well, but a razor-thin Election Night lead and issues with voters casting ballots in the wrong district mean that chair could stay vacant until the issue is resolved.
After a solid victory, incumbent Debbie Nash-King will retake her District 2 seat, serving her third term. It is the final consecutive term allowed under city law, and her seniority could give her a leg up in the election of mayor pro tem.
With new voices come new priorities, new allies and new alliances that will play out each week. The Herald asked the newly elected members about their priorities and outlook on the upcoming term.
DISTRICT 1
Jessica Gonzalez
When Jessica Gonzalez is sworn in on Tuesday she will take elected office for the first time after beating four other opponents in a crowded field. She was backed by term-limited Shirley Fleming, but Gonzalez holds her own when speaking about the issues.
Gonzalez, 44, currently serves on the Comprehensive Plan Committee and is well-versed in the discussions to grow and develop Killeen. She will have to give up her role on the committee once sworn in, but will be able to use her knowledge and relationships on the committee to work on the plan as a councilmember.
“We don’t want something that’s going to be another shelf item,” Gonzalez said by phone Wednesday. “Since they’ve invested this money, we want to make sure we are getting due diligence with the research and it will be practically applied so we can start to see some benefits in our town.”
While she certainly has a strong grasp of the larger issues of Killeen, she’s not losing sight of what’s most important in her district-— a grocery store. Gonzalez said her constituents are already pressing her to find out when a store will be brought to the food desert in North Killeen. She doesn’t have an answer yet, but will work to find one.
With budget season looming, Gonzalez said she will take the concerns her constituents have about the city’s roads to budget talks.
The Herald asked Gonzalez for her position on the creation of an Ethics and Oversight Committee. The council has been discussing the matter since February.
At Tuesday’s meeting Councilmember Nash-King put forth a motion to delay further discussion until the new council could be seated.
“In an effort to rebuild the public’s trust and assurance within our community, an ethics committee is a step in the right direction. By establishing this committee with a clear set of goals and direction, our citizens will have some assurance that their leadership does in-fact have their best interest at heart,” Gonzalez said in an email. “It is a step toward enhancing transparency and ensuring best practices.”
She said she was elected on a platform of open communication and plans to keep that commitment to her constituents.
“I’m excited that they nominated me to be their voice on the council and my plan is to do a very good job,” Gonzalez said.
DISTRICT 2
Debbie Nash-King
Incumbent Debbie Nash-King, 55, received the most votes of any candidate with 572, according to unofficial Election Day results.
Coming into her third term, she said she will be looking at the city as a whole.
“We really (need to) focus our attention on the whole city instead of just our district,” Nash-King said Thursday. “Whatever we do, we need to take all residents into consideration.”
Infrastructure is one of her biggest priorities, an issue that affects every resident. She is hosting a community forum on May 27 to discuss the issue with residents, including how to pay for it.
“I’m not big on taxes,” Nash-King said by phone Thursday. “We have the option to utilize a bond to pay for it, but that would be a council decision.”
She said she wants to address the rising crime in Killeen. The city had a record 31 homicides in 2020, according to city data, however, not all were criminal.
“I want to help and assist with lowering the crime rate by trying to hire and retain qualified professional police officers,” Nash-King said.
She said the city is competing with neighboring cities for those police officers who are paid more in surrounding areas.
Like many councilmembers, she also wants to see more of an effort put into revitalizing downtown.
“We have to have foot traffic. Why are we not hosting block parties, bringing out the food trucks, and getting people used to coming downtown?” Nash-King said.
She also suggested the city could better utilize vacant city-owned buildings downtown by housing small business owners.
Nash-King acknowledged her seniority would likely make her eligible for mayor pro tem, but it isn’t something she is pushing for.
“It has always been the senior (councilmember), but I support whoever,” Nash-King said. “I’m there to serve the people.”
DISTRICT 3
Nina Cobb
Nina Cobb, 54, beat out two other candidates in her District 3 race, securing 55% of the vote, according to unofficial Election Day results. When she is sworn in on Tuesday, she will take elected office for the first time after securing her first victory in her second run at elected office.
Cobb, a COVID hub nurse, declined a phone interview by the Herald, preferring instead to correspond by email for the purpose of having a written record of the questions and her answers.
When asked about priorities for the upcoming term she said, “At this time, my number one priority is to familiarize myself with old business, refresh my parliamentarian skills, ensure that I understand the business at hand and be ready to make sound decisions based on facts.”
She said her budget priorities are, “Improving roads, bringing business/foot-traffic to our downtown areas, ensuring our first responders have what is needed for work and our Families having a good quality of life would be some of the priorities that I would want to see in our budget for District 3 and City of Killeen.”
The Herald asked Cobb for her thoughts on the delay of creation of an Ethics and Oversight Committee.
“The sitting members of Council was simply ensuring that the new council members had an opportunity to share their ideas, concerns and be apart of upcoming decisions,” Cobb said in the email.
DISTRICT 4
Michael Boyd
When the unofficial results came in on Election Night, candidate Michael Boyd, 36, had a two-vote lead on incumbent Steve Harris. With provisional ballots set to be counted on Monday, and questions still being raised about how many District 4 voters were miscatigorized into District 3, this race is far from over.
The Herald reached out to Boyd to get his priorities and outlook on the upcoming term; however, he declined the interview.
“Tuesday, when my race is final and decided, would be a preferred time to interview,” he said by text.
Boyd, who works as a government data collector, serves on multiple boards throughout the city, including the Planning and Zoning Commission.
He said during the campaign that his priorities were economic development, balanced growth, and creating and executing a community vision.
Harris officially filed a recount with the City of Killeen late Thursday. According to city spokesperson Hilary Shine, the filing of a recount could delay the swearing in of a new council member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.