Three council members were sworn in at a special meeting of Killeen City Council held at City Hall Monday. Winners for the at-large seats include former mayor Jose Segarra, incumbent Ken Wilkerson and newly elected member Ramon Alvarez.
Swearing in ceremonies were originally scheduled for last week’s meeting, but were delayed when outgoing Councilwoman Melisa Brown requested a manual recount of the May 7 election and ballots were counted again Sunday. Officials confirmed the recount and determined Alvarez to be the winner by 24 votes.
Killeen Municipal Court Judge Kris Krishna conducted the swearing in and charged each of the three men to be diligent in their service to the city.
Following the oath of office, council members took their seats and addressed the office of mayor pro tem, which became vacant when incumbent Rick Williams also lost his bid for reelection.
Councilman Michael Boyd nominated Wilkerson to be the new mayor pro tem with a second by Councilman Riakos Adams, and the motion passed unanimously.
“I thank God, and my family for their support. I thank the citizens who voted for me and entrusted me to take care of the business of the City,” Wilkerson said after the meeing.
Alvarez, a former city employee, recently served on the Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission.
“I’m excited to get to work serving the city as I always have,” said Alvarez, a first-time councilman.
Brown was thanked for her service by Mayor Debbie Nash-King prior to the swearing in, who the former councilwoman with a plaque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.