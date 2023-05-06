Lampasas residents have decided on a new mayor and new city council members.
In the battle for mayor, Lampasas City Councilman Herb Pearce outlasted Cathy Haby Kuehne.
According to unofficial results from Lampasas, Pearce received a total of 307 votes, good for 75%. Kuehne received 105 votes, or 25%.
Incumbent mayor, TJ Monroe, did not run for reelection.
Pearce, a business owner, was the Place 6 council member on the Lampasas City Council. That seat will now go to Charlie Pretus, who ran unopposed in Saturday’s election.
For Lampasas City Council Place 2, Eric Hernandez (252 votes) defeated Bob Goodart (146). The Place 2 seat was open after Councilman Randall “Randy” Glenn Clark, 70, died in February.
In Place 1, incumbent Zac Morris ran unopposed.
Election Results
Mayor
Herb Pearce: 307 (75%)
Cathy Haby Kuehne: 105 (25%)
City Council Place 2
Eric Hernandez: 252 (64%)
Bob Goodart: 146 (37%)
