As Bell County Justice of the Peace-elect Nicola James put it, she is ready to step forward from the background and lead from the front.
“The timing itself, just felt right that this was the time for me to move forward,” said James, who was elected Nov. 8 as one of two justices of the peace for the Killeen-Harker Heights area. “And with the backing of positive, influential supporters, that also made it great timing.”
It was influential people like her mother who pushed her to take the step.
James will be sworn in Jan. 3 and will get to work chipping into the backlog of cases that have created delays in resolutions. She said her immediate work will be to bring the dockets “up to speed.”
“Any filings that are coming in, the public will be assured that, ‘Hey, this case will be heard within X amount of days based on their filing,” James said.
Prior to the election, James told the Herald that many of the courts are backed up due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.
She explained that in her previous job — as court administrator for the Copperas Cove Municipal Court — the staff and municipal judge, Bill Price, were able to close cases some 15 years old. James said in October that she would streamline the process to be similar to how it was in the municipal court.
She said on Dec. 7 that in the time since her election victory, she has spoken on multiple occasions with her soon-to-be colleague Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.
“Those conversations are basic,” James said. “(They’re) just bringing me up to speed in reference to what we will actually do in our court and making sure I have the right staff to accomplish different goals that we will set at one point.”
One of James’ long-term goals is what she called innovative.
“I did speak during my campaign process to have some sort of system for those who may have experienced different mental concerns that they’ll have a safe space within my court,” James said. “If we can possibly create some sort of green space within the court or outside the court to assist those individuals, that would be a great thing.”
She will succeed longtime justice Bill Cooke, who will retire from the position in less than two weeks. Cooke did not run for reelection.
“It is an honor, and I appreciate everything he has done for the courts and he has done for the community,” James said about Cooke.
She said she has heard great things about Cooke’s service to the county.
“But I’m also grateful and thankful for the opportunity that God has given me to be able to move forward in this position,” James said.
With Cooke announcing late last year that he did not intend to seek reelection, it opened the door for James and others to put their names in the mix.
As a result of the election in November, James, a Democrat from Killeen, received 20,650 votes, or 52.7%, against Steve Harris R-Killeen, who netted 17,846 votes or 45.5%.
Juan Rivera, a write-in candidate, received 689 votes, or 1.8% of the total.
James, a wife and mother, said she is looking forward to serving in a “higher capacity of integrity, compassion within the law and overall servitude for our community.”
According to the Texas Association of Counties, a justice of the peace presides over the justice court in cases involving misdemeanors, small civil disputes, landlord/tenant disputes and more. They also handle misdemeanor and felony arraignments and conduct inquests and — in Bell County — perform marriage ceremonies.
James said serving in a higher capacity relates to leadership.
Most recently, James served as court administrator in the Copperas Cove Municipal Court. She has also served in other levels of the court system in Florida as well as Harris County in Texas.
Looking back at her experience in her previous positions, James explained what motivated her and what will continue to motivate her.
“I drew on my leadership abilities; the motivation to motivate others to do better, to instill little nuggets into people, letting them know, ‘Hey, you don’t have to follow this track of not fulfilling your dreams, not fulfilling your goals,’” James said.
