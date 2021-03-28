Editor’s Note: The Herald is running a series of election stories on candidates running for Killeen City Council in the May 1 election. Here is the schedule for the question-and-answer stories on the candidates:
March 14: Ramon Alvarez, William Baumgartner
March 21: Angela Brown, Michael Boyd
March 28: Nina Cob, Jason Carr
April 4: Rosalyn Finley, Jessica Gonzalez
April 11: Steve Harris, Brockley Moore
April 18: Debbie Nash-King, Holley Teel, Latriece Walton
Name: Nina Cobb
Age: 54
Occupation: Outreach Educator/COVID Hub Nurse
What neighborhood do you live in? South Killeen
What was your upbringing and what brought you to the Killeen area? What is your education level?
I was born in Mississippi to the Honorable Commissioner David and Lana M. Williams. The oldest daughter of three children. My days consist of community service, church, school activities and working in the family garden.
What do you do for a living and how did you get into the field you are in? If you are retired, what did you do?
Currently I work as an Outreach Educator and as a COVID Vaccinator Hub Nurse.
Have you run or served for a public office before? What office was it, and what was the outcome of the election? Why did you decide to run for a seat on the Killeen City Council?
I was a candidate for the at-large City Council seat. I did not win. I was appointed and presently serve as a Commissioner of Arts. I am a candidate for Killeen City Council because I know that I am the right candidate at the right time for the right reasons. I am invested in the communities, people and the welfare of this City. A mother whose sons call Killeen home, they were born here and received a KISD education. A business owner who owned a daycare for over 10 years that employed over 12 staff members, a florist who brought flowers to the Killeen Airport, an FRG group leader who spent countless hours ensuring families were informed, a volunteer of countless projects within this city. A recipient of many awards and most important a woman of faith. I believe in people working together to make their city a Great Place to Live.
If elected, what will be your priorities as a council member?
To ensure that every citizen has a right to live in a community that offers them safety, economical housing, programs for advancement, education, employment and the Best Quality of Life.
What do you want voters to know about you on a personal level?
I would like for every voter to know I will be just in my dealings, courteous to everyone, fair and a woman of integrity. That I truly care for people and their well-being.
What are your qualifications for this position?
I have been a leader within this community and other communities, my actions have spoken for me. I understand the importance of communication, character and superior service. I pride myself on quality delivery and service. I am invested in the success of this City for my family and grandchildren.
Most importantly, I am just a lady who would like to make life better to help ensure with others that every man, woman, child or business is treated fairly. That everyone has received the same chance that I have.
