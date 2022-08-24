Joan Hinshaw, the City Councilwoman for Seat 1, has withdrawn from Nolanville’s Mayor and City Council election in November, leaving challenger Karishma Talbott with a free election.
In addition, a lottery will be held on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. to determine whether Dennis Biggs or Patrick Ramsdell will be placed first on the ballot for Seat 3.
(0) comments
