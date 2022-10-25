The Democratic Party is putting the pressure on Killeen, with another vote rally to feature Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke in the area on Wednesday during early voting.
The rally will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R. A. Abercrombie Drive in Killeen — an early voting location — and O’Rourke will be introduced by State House of Representatives District 54 candidate Jonathan Hildner, D-Killeen, according to a news release Tuesday.
“We’re proud to be endorsed by Beto,” Hildner is quoted as saying in the news release. “It shows that he knows the tides are turning for Democrats, at the local and the state level all over Texas.”
The rally comes a little over two weeks after the O’Rourke campaign organized “block walks” to drive up voter turnout and generate support for the gubernatorial hopeful. Both O’Rourke and Hildner knocked on Killeen doors together on Oct. 8, talking to area voters.
O’Rourke faces incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in the Nov. 8 election, while Hildner is challenging incumbent State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado.
The Buckley campaign said Tuesday that he would be actively visiting polling sites across District 54.
Early voting
The following polling locations are open for early voting each weekday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 28; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30; Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 through Nov. 4.
Belton - Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave
Killeen - Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive
Killeen - Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev R A Abercrombie Dr.
Killeen - Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, TX 76542
Temple - Temple ISD Administration Bldg, 401 Santa Fe Way
Salado - Salado Church of Christ, 217 North Stagecoach
Harker Heights - Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
