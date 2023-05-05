Unlike past years, Killeen City Hall won’t be open on Election Night for candidates or the public to view the results come in.
For many years, countless candidates running for Killeen City Council or the mayor’s seat would gather at City Hall after the polls closed, and would watch — either in pleasure or dismay — as their names popped up on the screens, listing how many votes they received.
Their supporters would be there, too, offering hugs and high-fives, or the consolatory pat on the back. Traditionally, the Herald, and occasionally other media, would be there, too, getting photos and interviews on the victories and the defeats.
This year, however, City Hall will be locked up on Election Night, which is Saturday.
“City Hall will not be open Saturday. Results will only be posted on the City’s election webpage Saturday night,” city officials said in a news release on Friday after the Herald sent questions to the city questioning this year’s process.
When asked to explain why they are not opening up City Hall on Election Night as they have for many years, city officials cited the state election code.
“Pursuant to Election Code Sec. 127.008, only certain persons specifically authorized by the Election Code may be present in the central counting station while ballots are being counted. All other bystanders are excluded,” according to an email reply from Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford. “The City has not opened City Hall on Election Day in a few years. The procedure for gathering, processing, and providing results has changed and been streamlined, due to updates to the Texas Election Code.”
The city opened up City Hall for Election Night two years ago, on May 1, 2021. In May 2022, the election was run by Bell County due to statewide measures on the ballot.
Killeen city elections are held every May.
In the release, the city outlined how it will release election results on Saturday night.
“Early voting totals will be posted shortly after 7 p.m. and the unofficial final results (early voting and election day tabulation) will post as soon as possible Saturday evening after polls close,” according to the release. “There will be a news alert sent to media, community partners and all citizens who are subscribed to the City of Killeen News Alerts once the unofficial tabulation is posted to www.KilleenTexas.gov/Election. For those who are not already signed up for alerts, they should subscribe to receive ‘City News’ alerts at www.KilleenTexas.gov/NotifyMe.”
Also on the city’s election webpage, there will be link to a livestream showing a “central counting station in compliance with a new Texas Election Code, which requires counties/cities with a population over 100,000 to livestream and record all areas containing ballots from the time that the ballots are delivered to the central counting station, until the local canvass of election results,” according to the release.
The Herald asked the city on Friday if a photographer could go to “central counting station” on Election Night. The city denied the request. The news release did not disclose where the counting station is.
In Harker Heights, the city secretary’s office will be open to the public during voting hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Unofficial election results will be broadcast outside the polling place at the Harker Heights Recreation Center by election Judge Michael Stegmeyer as soon as all votes are tabulated, officials in Heights said this week.
Killeen ISD will open its administration building on North W.S. Young Drive at 6 p.m. Saturday for those who want to watch the results live.
The Herald will be running the election results Saturday night on its website, kdhnews/centerforpolitics, and in Sunday’s newspaper.
