Early voting for the special Killeen city election between incumbent Steve Harris and Michael Boyd for Killeen City Council District 4 seat continues on Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Voters can cast their ballots at Killeen City Hall (101 North College Street) or Lions Club Park Senior Center (1700-A E. Stan Schlueter Loop).
Through four days of early voting, 157 ballots have been cast.
Election day for the second election is June 12.
Harris and Boyd tied during the municipal elections held on May 1 with 181 votes apiece.
Harris, 51, is running for his third consecutive term in District 4. He also served in the seat from 2011 to 2013.
Harris works in KISD as a school teacher and was a coach but gave it up to focus on his duties at the council.
Boyd, 36, is running for office for the first time, but has served on multiple boards and committees in the city. He currently serves on the Planning and Zoning Commission, Capital Improvements Advisory Committee and Parks Masterplan Workgroup.
Boyd works as a government data collector. He has lived in Killeen for over 30 years and is a member of the local Seventh-day Adventist Church.
