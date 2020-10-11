Two candidates, Patrick Ramsdell and Dennis Biggs, are seeking election to the Seat 3 position on the Nolanville City Council.
It is the only contested race in the Nov. 3 city election.
Ramsdell, 49, has lived in Nolanville for almost 15 years. He was appointed in June to serve in the Seat 3 position on the council.
He served on the Planning and Zoning Commission, Citizen’s Advisory Council, Zoning Board of Adjustments and was chairman of the Charter Review Committee.
“The biggest challenge is to keep the small-town feel of Nolanville alive while at the same time making it modern through the new sidewalks, street lights and other amenities,” Ramsdell said. “The reason I want to serve on the council is to continue this and see us grow into a great place to live!”
As an appointed council member, Ramsdell has been actively involved in city government by serving on the committee to develop eight proposed charter amendments that will appear on the ballot in the Nov. 3 election.
Biggs, 66, has lived in Nolanville for 11 years and has served as a member of the planning and zoning commission.
He was a council member for two years, then moved overseas to take advantage of a job opportunity. Once that stint was over, he returned to Nolanville and ran again for a place on the council but was defeated.
Biggs said, “There are of lot of things that the city needs to do but I’m glad to know that many of them that I suggested were accomplished during my time away. At least I can say that I had a part in them.”
“I would like to serve on the council so I can share ideas with the citizens and my fellow council members,” he said.
charter amendments
The special election for consideration of eight proposed charter amendments, allows the voters of the city of Nolanville to vote “For” or “Against” the following amendments to the city charter.
Nolanville City Attorney Alan Bojourquez supplied the Herald with succinct summaries of each proposition.
Proposition 1 - Should the charter be amended to clean up errors in grammar and typos along with providing consistent capitalizations and replace gender-specific language?
Proposition 2 -This proposition clears up language concerning the reference to the maximum number of terms for the mayor and council members. It clarifies how many people serve on the council and how they are selected.
Proposition 3 - Through this proposition, the council wanted to make it clear of the change in the wording that they have four, not three, consecutive two-year terms before they are term-limited out of office.
Propositions 4 and 5 - Propositions four and five clarify that both the council and city manager have authority to conduct investigations.
Proposition 6 - There is language in the charter now that can be interpreted as being in conflict with the Texas Election Code. If approved, the charter would be amended to conform to the requirements for supplementing a petition to be consistent with State Law.
Proposition 7 - This proposition broadens the scope of those protected from being discriminated against by the city of Nolanville.
Proposition 8 - This proposition is a non-substantive clean-up measure of current language that was originally included in the charter so that the proposed charter would be voted up or down as a whole, not piecemeal. That current language no longer serves a purpose so it is being stripped away.
City Manager Kara Escajeda told the Herald that she really appreciated the Charter Committee’s involvement for the 5-year update of the Home Rule Charter that included Patrick Ramsdell, Aurelia Ridley, David Escobar, Nolan Johnson and Chevan Jessamine and the assistant to the city attorney.
“I especially want to thank City Secretary Crystal Briggs, who worked hard to prepare a thorough update that ensured that the amendments are consistent with the Home Rule Charter,” Escajeda said.
