Four people are running for two seats on the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees in the upcoming May 1 local election. KISD board President JoAnn Purser is running to defend the Place 7 school board seat from opponent Lan Carter.
Name: JoAnn Purser
Age: 58
Occupation: Home builder/property manager
City of residence: Killeen, Texas
1. What was your upbringing like, what is your education level, and what brought you to the Killeen area?
I was raised in the Killeen area by my mother with a younger sister. I was considered a latchkey child with my mother working most evenings for AAFES at Fort Hood. I graduated from Killeen high school in 1980 serving as yearbook editor and senior Lieutenant of the kangarettes. My father was retired from the service in San Antonio and brought us to Killeen in 1973 and shortly after divorced my mother. Not being able to afford relocating my mother made our home here in Killeen
2. What do you do for a living and how did you get into the field you are in? If you are retired, what did you do?
I was in the retail business in Killeen with a store named “the style shop”. In 1993 I closed the store and went into real estate. In 1999 I started building rental property that I manage for myself and my family. In 2004 I started building homes along side the rentals and I am still currently building homes under the business name Purser Homes. My rental company name is Bentina Rentals named after my children Benjamin and Cristina.
3. Have you run or served for a public office before? What office was it, and what was the outcome of the election? Why did you decide to run for a seat on the KISD school board?
I have served in a voluntary position in many different organizations and was an elected official in the capacity of Killeen city Council in 2009 and served one term.
Wanting to still make a difference in our community with my life experiences I ran for school board in 2012.
4. If elected, what will be your priorities as a school board member?
My priorities for the term if I am elected is to concentrate on COVID-19 protocols, the virtual learning platform, and the finance package that the state will be considering with HB 3.
5. What do you want voters to know about you on a personal level?
What I think the voters understand about me most is that I am a strong voice and I will fight for what is right. I listen to and study all of the facts and have the ability with my life experiences to decipher what is in the best interest of the students, the staff and the taxpayers of the community
6. What are your qualifications for a school board seat?
I think my qualifications as a business owner helped mold my decision making abilities. My service to the community as past PTA president, Chamber of Commerce Vice President, a former member of metroplex hospital foundation board, A past President of Junior League of Killeen have all shaped my leadership skills. Those experiences have also brought me into contact with all different types of people with different types of needs which in turn has made me very well rounded.
7. What changes would you like to see occur in KISD?
I would like to see a strong virtual platform that is a stellar program preparing our students for the future of education.
Furthermore students that are wanting to attend school in person should feel safe on our school campuses as I know socialization is important in some of our students lives.
I would also like to see the continued support from the board at our career center to accommodate the evolving needs of future job skills for students attending that program.
I am excited of our self funding health insurance program. I believe this will give our employees better health coverage. I would like to see continued support from the board for this employee benefit.
